News Roundup: Whale at the center of big effort; offshore wind opponents gather

This week: An endangered right whale washes up dead on Martha’s Vineyard, and researchers scramble to understand why. Also, a coalition of offshore wind opponents gathers in Hyannis. And, the state wants to know what’s in the water being evaporated at the Pilgrim Nuclear Plant.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; Louisa Hufstader of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan.