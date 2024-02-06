© 2024
Three years into Covid: what happens now?

By Mindy Todd
Published February 6, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST
On The Point, an interview with virologist Dr. Paul Offit about his new bookTell Me When It’s Over: An Experts Guide to Deciphering Covid Myths and Navigating Our Post Pandemic World. The author looks at where we were, where we are and where we’re heading in the now permanent fight against Covid-19. Dr. Offit is a member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee and a former member of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices to the CDC. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
