News Roundup: Bridges funding contingent on fed budget; necropsy report on right whale 5120

This week: The federal budget currently being wrangled in Washington, D.C., may make a big difference to the replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges. And: What’s going on at the offshore site of Vineyard Wind? And, we take a look at the long entanglement and brief life of a singular right whale — number 5120.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and CAI's Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary and statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and CAI's Brian Engles.

