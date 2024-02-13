© 2024
The Point

Bird News in January

By Mindy Todd
Published February 13, 2024 at 12:45 PM EST

It's Bird News on The Point with wildlife biologist Mark Faherty of Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary. Stormy weather usually means more activity at the bird feeders; Mark fills us in on what today's storm may blow in. We also talk signs of spring: the call of the red winged blackbird can now be heard! We hear from listeners with comments and questions. Mindy Todd hosts.
Here is where folks can read more about restoring populations of horseshoe crabs, and info on how to submit comments.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
