Bird News in January

It's Bird News on The Point with wildlife biologist Mark Faherty of Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary. Stormy weather usually means more activity at the bird feeders; Mark fills us in on what today's storm may blow in. We also talk signs of spring: the call of the red winged blackbird can now be heard! We hear from listeners with comments and questions. Mindy Todd hosts.

Here is where folks can read more about restoring populations of horseshoe crabs, and info on how to submit comments.