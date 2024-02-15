New England’s role in colonization and enslavement

In the mid 1800’s merchant ships from New England were engaged in trans Atlantic trade, including the trafficking of enslaved humans. New England merchants also participated in the buying, selling and transportation of commodities linked to the labor of enslaved people. On The Point, we talk with historians bringing this history to light and how it impacts the present day conversation around race, equity and identity.

Meadow Dibble, Executive Director and Founder of Atlantic Black Box

Rev. Nell Fields, Minister, Waquoit Congregational Church

Lisa Walker, Co-Executive Director,Highfield Hall

Joanne Ingersoll, Director of Exhibitions and Interpretation, Highfield Hall