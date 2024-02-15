© 2024
The Point

New England’s role in colonization and enslavement

By Mindy Todd
Published February 15, 2024 at 2:00 PM EST
An advertisement in the Boston Post-Boy, &c. Extraordinary, February 1765

In the mid 1800’s merchant ships from New England were engaged in trans Atlantic trade, including the trafficking of enslaved humans. New England merchants also participated in the buying, selling and transportation of commodities linked to the labor of enslaved people. On The Point, we talk with historians bringing this history to light and how it impacts the present day conversation around race, equity and identity.
With us-
Meadow Dibble, Executive Director and Founder of Atlantic Black Box
Rev. Nell Fields, Minister, Waquoit Congregational Church
Lisa Walker, Co-Executive Director,Highfield Hall
Joanne Ingersoll, Director of Exhibitions and Interpretation, Highfield Hall

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
