News Roundup: Entanglement rope identified; Twin Brooks turnaround

This week: we know now where the rope came from that led to the death of a young right whale washed ashore on Martha’s Vineyard. And, the former Twin Brooks golf course in Hyannis will not be developed for more than 300 apartments. And, a lawsuit over PFAS exposure has more than a hundred plaintiffs from Cape Cod.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; Brooke Kushwaha of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.

