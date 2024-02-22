 A new era of regional journalism

We hear a lot about the demise of local journalism- in contrast, The Cape, Coast and Islands is home to multiple print, digital and audio news platforms. On The Point, we discuss what sets our region apart, and how these different news organization have found their beat and their audience. With us: Steve Junker, WCAI News Director and Editor, Teresa Parker, Publisher at The Provincetown Independent, Barbara Roessner, Founding Editor of the New Bedford Light, and Marianne Stanton, publisher and editor of The Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror, Retired.

