The Point

 A new era of regional journalism

By Mindy Todd
Published February 22, 2024 at 12:05 PM EST

We hear a lot about the demise of local journalism- in contrast, The Cape, Coast and Islands is home to multiple print, digital and audio news platforms. On The Point, we discuss what sets our region apart, and how these different news organization have found their beat and their audience. With us: Steve Junker, WCAI News Director and Editor, Teresa Parker, Publisher at The Provincetown Independent, Barbara Roessner, Founding Editor of the New Bedford Light, and Marianne Stanton, publisher and editor of The Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror, Retired.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
