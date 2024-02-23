News Roundup: 5 offshore wind turbines running; cell service disruption

This week: The power is on! Vineyard Wind is sending electricity from its first five offshore wind turbines – that’s already enough to power 30,000 homes. And: what happens when our cell phone service goes out? And: climate change is punishing New Bedford’s hurricane barrier.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and CAI's Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; CAI's Dan Tritle and statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Adam Goldstein of the New Bedford Light.

