© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: 5 offshore wind turbines running; cell service disruption

By Steve Junker
Published February 23, 2024 at 11:20 AM EST
A February sunset on Great Harbor in Woods Hole.
S Junker
A February sunset on Great Harbor in Woods Hole.

This week: The power is on! Vineyard Wind is sending electricity from its first five offshore wind turbines – that’s already enough to power 30,000 homes. And: what happens when our cell phone service goes out? And: climate change is punishing New Bedford’s hurricane barrier.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and CAI's Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; CAI's Dan Tritle and statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Adam Goldstein of the New Bedford Light.

Tags
The Point Local News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker