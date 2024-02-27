© 2024
The health benefits of a plant based diet

By Mindy Todd
Published February 27, 2024 at 1:51 PM EST
Research suggests that adopting a plant-based diet can help prevent and manage chronic disease, achieve safe weight loss and save us money. We talk with Dr. Kumara Sidhartha Medical Director at Cape Cod Healthcare and author of the new book All My Secrets: Uncovering Messages of Health From your Body. Dr. Sidhartha explains his "whole health" approach to treating patients and offers tips for making incremental steps toward changes in diet, exercise and improving our willpower. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
