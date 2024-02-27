The health benefits of a plant based diet

Research suggests that adopting a plant-based diet can help prevent and manage chronic disease, achieve safe weight loss and save us money. We talk with Dr. Kumara Sidhartha Medical Director at Cape Cod Healthcare and author of the new book All My Secrets: Uncovering Messages of Health From your Body. Dr. Sidhartha explains his "whole health" approach to treating patients and offers tips for making incremental steps toward changes in diet, exercise and improving our willpower. Mindy Todd hosts.