Trying out new reading genres
On The Point's monthly book show, we explore different genres. Do you usually read murder mysteries or maybe science fiction? What if you were to look to topics or genres you don’t normally consider? Our book experts will have some suggestions.
Our guests for this hour are Rae Titcomb, of Titcomb’s Book Shop in Sandwich and Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis, Reference Librarian at Sturgis Public Library.
Gabrielle's list:
The Book of Doors By Gareth Brown
The Bullet Swallower By Elizabeth Gonzalez James
Lone Women By Victor Lavalle
Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic By Alison Bechdel
My Brilliant Friend: Graphic Novel Adapted by Chiara Lagani, illustrated by Mara Cerri
To Kill a Mockingbird: A Graphic Novel Adapted and illustrated by Fred Fordham
The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue By V.E. Schwab
The Kingdoms By Natasha Pulley
Rae's list:
Ours - Phillip B. Williams
Whalefall - Daniel Kraus
Poetry Unbound: 50 Poems to Open Your World - Padraig O Tuama
Chain Gang All Stars - Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
I Must Be Dreaming - Roz Chast
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights - Eleanor Roosevelt et al.
End of the Hour - Meghan Riordan Jarvis
Guidelines for Cape-friendly Landscapes - Association to Preserve Cape Cod
Treehouse Town - Gideon Sterer, illustrated by Charlie Mylie
Listener's picks:
All Thor Hanson's books including Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid
The Chancellor: The Remarkable Odyssey of Angela Merkel by Kati Martin