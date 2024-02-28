Trying out new reading genres

On The Point's monthly book show, we explore different genres. Do you usually read murder mysteries or maybe science fiction? What if you were to look to topics or genres you don’t normally consider? Our book experts will have some suggestions.

Our guests for this hour are Rae Titcomb, of Titcomb’s Book Shop in Sandwich and Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis, Reference Librarian at Sturgis Public Library.

Gabrielle's list:

The Book of Doors By Gareth Brown

The Bullet Swallower By Elizabeth Gonzalez James

Lone Women By Victor Lavalle

Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic By Alison Bechdel

My Brilliant Friend: Graphic Novel Adapted by Chiara Lagani, illustrated by Mara Cerri

To Kill a Mockingbird: A Graphic Novel Adapted and illustrated by Fred Fordham

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue By V.E. Schwab

The Kingdoms By Natasha Pulley

Rae's list:

Ours - Phillip B. Williams

Whalefall - Daniel Kraus

Poetry Unbound: 50 Poems to Open Your World - Padraig O Tuama

Chain Gang All Stars - Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

I Must Be Dreaming - Roz Chast

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights - Eleanor Roosevelt et al.

End of the Hour - Meghan Riordan Jarvis

Guidelines for Cape-friendly Landscapes - Association to Preserve Cape Cod

Treehouse Town - Gideon Sterer, illustrated by Charlie Mylie

Listener's picks:

All Thor Hanson's books including Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid

The Chancellor: The Remarkable Odyssey of Angela Merkel by Kati Martin