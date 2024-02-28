© 2024
The Point

Trying out new reading genres

By Mindy Todd
Published February 28, 2024 at 1:25 PM EST
Roz Chast
Book Cover art

On The Point's monthly book show, we explore different genres. Do you usually read murder mysteries or maybe science fiction? What if you were to look to topics or genres you don’t normally consider? Our book experts will have some suggestions.
Our guests for this hour are Rae Titcomb, of Titcomb’s Book Shop in Sandwich and Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis, Reference Librarian at Sturgis Public Library.
Gabrielle's list:
The Book of Doors By Gareth Brown
The Bullet Swallower By Elizabeth Gonzalez James
Lone Women By Victor Lavalle
Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic  By Alison Bechdel
My Brilliant Friend: Graphic Novel Adapted by Chiara Lagani, illustrated by Mara Cerri
To Kill a Mockingbird: A Graphic Novel Adapted and illustrated by Fred Fordham
The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue By V.E. Schwab
The Kingdoms By Natasha Pulley
Rae's list:
Ours - Phillip B. Williams
Whalefall - Daniel Kraus
Poetry Unbound: 50 Poems to Open Your World - Padraig O Tuama
Chain Gang All Stars - Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
I Must Be Dreaming - Roz Chast
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights - Eleanor Roosevelt et al.
End of the Hour - Meghan Riordan Jarvis
Guidelines for Cape-friendly Landscapes - Association to Preserve Cape Cod
Treehouse Town - Gideon Sterer, illustrated by Charlie Mylie
Listener's picks:
All Thor Hanson's books including Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid
The Chancellor: The Remarkable Odyssey of Angela Merkel by Kati Martin

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
