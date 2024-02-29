Co-existing with wildlife

We share this place with a wide variety of species- of all of them, coyotes seem to generate the most concern. On The Point, we talk with MassWildlife biologist Steven Wright about coyote biology and behavior- and how to modify our behavior to prevent negative interactions. We also talk about rehabilitation of injured species and tips for coexisting with wildlife with Stephanie Ellis, Executive Director of WildCare Cape Cod.

A talk "Co-Existing With Coyotes" is happening March 5th at the Eastham library