The Point

Co-existing with wildlife

By Mindy Todd
Published February 29, 2024 at 11:55 AM EST
mass.gov/learn-about-coyotes

We share this place with a wide variety of species- of all of them, coyotes seem to generate the most concern. On The Point, we talk with MassWildlife biologist Steven Wright about coyote biology and behavior- and how to modify our behavior to prevent negative interactions. We also talk about rehabilitation of injured species and tips for coexisting with wildlife with Stephanie Ellis, Executive Director of WildCare Cape Cod.
A talk "Co-Existing With Coyotes" is happening March 5th at the Eastham library

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
