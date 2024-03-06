© 2024
The Point

Urine diversion on Cape Cod

Published March 6, 2024 at 1:28 PM EST
Top and cross-section view of typical toilet user interfaces, showing the place of urine and stool through arrows pointing downward: (a) Dry toilet latrine. The fly screen shown is used to keep insects, dirt, leaves, and debris away from the composting chamber. (b) Waterless urine-diverter toilet with a separate chamber for urine collection. (c) Flush toilet–bidet with a combination of micro flush technologies and a water jet cleansing system.
A User-Friendly and Sustainable Toilet Based on Vermicomposting
MDPI
Excessive nitrogen from wastewater has significantly degraded our coastal embayments, estuaries, and ponds.

Last Summer the MASS Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) created new Nitrogen Sensitive Areas in Barnstable County. As part of those regulations, MassDEP created a voluntary watershed permit program for towns across Cape Cod to demonstrate how they’ll reduce nitrogen pollution.

One of the reasons many communities have been slow to reduce nitrogen pollution are the steep costs of sewering and alternative septic systems. Once on the fringe, Urine Diversion and Eco toilets are seeing renewed interest because of their low costs.

Does the state allow for the adoption of urine diversion toilets as a method to reduce nitrogen? If not, why? And if urine diversion toilets become part of the wastewater solution, what do we do with all the urine?

