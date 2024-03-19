As extreme weather becomes more common, humans are turning to engineering and technology to outwit nature. Unfortunately there are many unintended consequences of these strategies. On The Point, we talk with Stephen Robert Miller about some examples of these failures- from seawalls in coastal Japan to the reengineered waters in the Ganges River Delta. We discuss why working with nature is our best path forward. Miller's new book is Over the Seawall, Tsunamis, Cyclones, Drought and the Delusion of Controlling Nature. Mindy Todd hosts.

