© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Offshore wind deadline; concerns over radioactive evaporation

By Steve Junker
Published March 29, 2024 at 12:57 PM EDT
Still moment on Buzzards Bay
S Junker
Still moment on Buzzards Bay

This week: A very big week for offshore wind, as the next round of major projects starts to take shape. And, every member of the state legislative delegation from Cape Cod, the Vineyard, Nantucket, and Plymouth – Democrat and Republican alike – agrees; they all signed a letter calling for the owner of Pilgrim Nuclear to stop evaporating radioactive wastewater.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes ; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

Tags
The Point Local News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker