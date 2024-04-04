Have you ever wondered what makes something sticky or slippery? Physicist and Science Writer Laurie Winkless has. In her book Sticky: the Secret Science of surfaces she explores some of the ways that friction shapes both the manufactured and natural worlds and describes how our understanding of surface science has given us the ability to manipulate stickiness down to the level of a single atom. Can we say with certainty that we know how a gecko climbs, what’s behind our sense of touch, or why golf balls, boats and aircraft move the way they do? Winkless seeks out the answers from experts across the globe, uncovering a stack of scientific mysteries along the way.

