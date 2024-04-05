News Roundup: Gov. comes to Barnstable; Mashpee Wampanoag triumph in lawsuit

This week: Governor Maura Healey comes to Barnstable to announce new support for families with preschoolers. And, a long legal battle ends as the Mashpee Wampanoag win rights to their tribal lands. Also, the first right whale calf of the season shows up in Cape Cod Bay. And, here comes the eclipse.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes ; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; William von Herff of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

