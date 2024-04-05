© 2024
The Point

News Roundup: Gov. comes to Barnstable; Mashpee Wampanoag triumph in lawsuit

By Steve Junker
Published April 5, 2024 at 12:49 PM EDT
Winter's clear water persists into April along the shore of Buzzards Bay
Winter's clear water persists into April along the shore of Buzzards Bay

This week: Governor Maura Healey comes to Barnstable to announce new support for families with preschoolers. And, a long legal battle ends as the Mashpee Wampanoag win rights to their tribal lands. Also, the first right whale calf of the season shows up in Cape Cod Bay. And, here comes the eclipse.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes ; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; William von Herff of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
