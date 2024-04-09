The science behind memory

Many of us wonder how we can best overcome one of the human experience’s most frustrating phenomena: forgetting. Why do we forget things we want to remember, and remember things we’d rather forget? How can we be certain about something we remember—and somehow be wrong about it? Why is it so difficult to remember people's names? How can you study hard for an exam but not be able to recall the material on the test? On The Point, we talk with Dr. Andrew Budson and Dr. Elizabeth Kensinger about their new book Why We Forget, and How To Remember Better which address these questions and more, including how to improve our own memory. Mindy Todd hosts.

