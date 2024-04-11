Science organizations: engaging in our communities

Our region is home to numerous science organizations, many conducting research around the globe. In addition to international work, some are engaged in projects locally- it might be research based, consulting, or helping local organizations, municipalities or residents translate research findings into best practices. On The Point, we discuss the benefits of having world class science research organizations in our backyard. Later in the hour we talk with individual scientists who are giving back to their communities by volunteering their time and expertise on local town boards. But first, we discuss the ways the organizations themselves engage in our communities.

Joining us:

Dr. Heather Goldstone, Chief Communications Officer at Woodwell Climate Research Center, and former science journalist and host here at WCAI.

Dr. Laura Brothers, marine geologist at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Woods Hole Coastal and Marine Science Center.

Dr. Matthew Charette, senior scientist in marine chemistry and geochemistry at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and Director of WHOI’s Sea Grant.

Casey Chatelian, environmental scientist with the Horsley Witten Group currently serving on the Town of Brewster Conservation Commission and previously on the town’s board of health.

Kalliope Chute, Environmental specialist in the water quality and hazardous materials program at the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and serving on the Provincetown Board of Health.

Abigail Archer, Fisheries and Aquaculture Specialist at WHOI Sea Grant Program and member of the Brewster Board of Health.