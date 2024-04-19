Learning about and protecting endangered whales

North Atlantic Right Whales are critically endangered. On The Point, we talk with WHOI veterinarian and researcher Michael Moore about what it might take to save the species. Moore is a marine scientist and veterinarian at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and works with the federal government to determine the cause of death for protected marine mammals, including Right Whales. He’s also author of We All Are Whalers: The Plight of Whales and our Responsibility.

We also talk with Terry Wolkowitz, co founder and music educator at Sound Explorations. Wolkowitz and her team compose music and interactive sculptures allowing those with visual impairments to use hearing and touch to better understand concepts in marine science. Her most recent work focuses on Right Whales and how their feeding behavior and movement through the water column puts them at risk for entanglement and ship strikes.