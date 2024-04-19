News Roundup: Coastal zones facing climate change impacts; OB fishes out truck from ferry terminal waters

This week: The state has a new head of Coastal Zone Management, which could impact climate planning around our region; a driver eluded police on Martha's Vineyard, crashed through a security gate, and went headlong into the water off the end of the Oak Bluffs ferry terminal; and, Orleans is getting some big public art.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary and statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Grace Ferguson of the New Bedford Light.

