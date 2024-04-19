© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Coastal zones facing climate change impacts; OB fishes out truck from ferry terminal waters

By Steve Junker
Published April 19, 2024 at 11:15 AM EDT
Sunshine one day, chilly clouds the next... spattering raw rain alternating with soft warmth... it must be spring on Cape Cod.
S Junker
Sunshine one day, chilly clouds the next... spattering raw rain alternating with soft warmth... it must be spring on Cape Cod.

This week: The state has a new head of Coastal Zone Management, which could impact climate planning around our region; a driver eluded police on Martha's Vineyard, crashed through a security gate, and went headlong into the water off the end of the Oak Bluffs ferry terminal; and, Orleans is getting some big public art.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary and statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Grace Ferguson of the New Bedford Light.

Tags
The Point Local News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker