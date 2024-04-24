© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Island books

By Mindy Todd
Published April 24, 2024 at 1:55 PM EDT
Illustration from " The Little Island" by Margaret Wise Brown
Illustration from " The Little Island" by Margaret Wise Brown

Our monthly book show theme is islands. We have painters who only paint islands, the mapping of islands, and novels set on islands- from classic to current. We ask our listeners "what is your favorite island read?"
Our guests : Reference librarian Jill Erickson and Jayne Iafrate, past chair of Falmouth Reads Together and obituary writer for the Enterprise Newspapers. Mindy Todd hosts.

Jane's picks:
Typee by Herman Melville
The Shipping News by Annie Proulx
Foster by Claire Keegan
The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune
A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki
Ella Minnow Pea: A Novel in Letters by Mark Dunn
North Woods by Daniel Mason

Listener Picks:
Philbrick’s Away Offshore Nantucket Island and it’s people 1602-1890
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society: A Novel
A Small Place Jamaica Kincaid
Robinson Crusoe Daniel Defoe
Gulliver's Travels Jonathan Swift

Jill's Picks
The Little Island- Margaret Wise Brown
Island: Paintings by Tom Curry- Tom Curry
The Toilers of the Sea- Victor Hugo
Island Dreams- Gavin Francisco
Clear -Carys Davies
Ella Minnow Pea- Mark Dunn

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd