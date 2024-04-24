Island books

Our monthly book show theme is islands. We have painters who only paint islands, the mapping of islands, and novels set on islands- from classic to current. We ask our listeners "what is your favorite island read?"

Our guests : Reference librarian Jill Erickson and Jayne Iafrate, past chair of Falmouth Reads Together and obituary writer for the Enterprise Newspapers. Mindy Todd hosts.

Jane's picks:

Typee by Herman Melville

The Shipping News by Annie Proulx

Foster by Claire Keegan

The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune

A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki

Ella Minnow Pea: A Novel in Letters by Mark Dunn

North Woods by Daniel Mason

Listener Picks:

Philbrick’s Away Offshore Nantucket Island and it’s people 1602-1890

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society: A Novel

A Small Place Jamaica Kincaid

Robinson Crusoe Daniel Defoe

Gulliver's Travels Jonathan Swift

Jill's Picks

The Little Island- Margaret Wise Brown

Island: Paintings by Tom Curry- Tom Curry

The Toilers of the Sea- Victor Hugo

Island Dreams- Gavin Francisco

Clear -Carys Davies

Ella Minnow Pea- Mark Dunn