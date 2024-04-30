Religion has the capacity to bring people together- and to drive us apart. Can understanding different faith traditions help bridge some of those divides? On The Point, we gather faith leaders for a roundtable discussion to gain a deeper understanding of different religious beliefs, and find the commonalities that can bring us together.

With us:

Rev. Dr. Kristen Harper from the Unitarian Church of Barnstable. She’s the facilitator for the Building Bridges talks.

Nancy Dann from the Nauset Interfaith Association, who was ordained in the United Church of Christ and later converted to Islam

James Kershner, Buddhist Meditation Leader

Rev. Nell Fields from the Waquoit Congregational Church

Details about upcoming Building Bridges presentations, May 1 and May 8

