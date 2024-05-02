Pollinators are critical in the production of most fruits and vegetables. According to the USDA, three fourths of the world's flowering plants and about 35 percent of the world’s food crops depend on pollinators to reproduce. Kelly Gill and Julie Michaelson from the Xerces Society join us to discuss their efforts to conserve pollinators. And Drusy Henson joins us to discuss how Xerces worked with the Town of Orleans on the creation of a pollinator garden at Putnam Farm.

