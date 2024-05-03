© 2024
The Point

News Roundup: Radioactive water evaporation called out by fed delegation; machine gun range pushback

By Steve Junker
Published May 3, 2024 at 11:41 AM EDT
As we get to May, a sense of summer is appearing in the skies
S Junker
As we get to May, a sense of summer is appearing in the skies

This week: Our congressional delegation, including Senators Markey and Warren, want to know what’s going on with radioactive water being evaporated at the Pilgrim Nuclear plant. And, we’ve got reaction to new machine gun range plans. Also: New Bedford is gearing up to be a maintenance base for offshore wind.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Sophie Mann-Shafir of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Patrick Flanary and statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light.

The Point Local News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
