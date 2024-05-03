News Roundup: Radioactive water evaporation called out by fed delegation; machine gun range pushback

This week: Our congressional delegation, including Senators Markey and Warren, want to know what’s going on with radioactive water being evaporated at the Pilgrim Nuclear plant. And, we’ve got reaction to new machine gun range plans. Also: New Bedford is gearing up to be a maintenance base for offshore wind.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Sophie Mann-Shafir of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Patrick Flanary and statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light.