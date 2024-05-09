Ticks and tick- borne illnesses

Spring is a welcome time of year, but it also means we must be more vigilant about tick bites. Black legged ticks and lone star ticks can transmit diseases that are serious to humans including Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and babesiosis. On The point, we discuss the prevalence of tick borne illnesses in our region, new research into best practices to prevent tick bites, and how to recognize and treat tick borne illnesses.

Joining us: Dr. Tim Lepore, who has been treating patients with tick borne illness for decades on Nantucket, Stephen Rich, professor of microbiology at UMASS Amherst and director of New England Center of Excellence in Vector-Borne Diseasesand Patrick Roden-Reynolds, public health biologist and head of the Martha’s Vineyard Tick Program. Mindy Todd hosts.

