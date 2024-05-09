© 2024
The Point

Ticks and tick- borne illnesses

By Mindy Todd
Published May 9, 2024 at 11:48 AM EDT
adult deer ticks on a lint roller
Spring is a welcome time of year, but it also means we must be more vigilant about tick bites. Black legged ticks and lone star ticks can transmit diseases that are serious to humans including Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and babesiosis. On The point, we discuss the prevalence of tick borne illnesses in our region, new research into best practices to prevent tick bites, and how to recognize and treat tick borne illnesses.
Joining us: Dr. Tim Lepore, who has been treating patients with tick borne illness for decades on Nantucket, Stephen Rich, professor of microbiology at UMASS Amherst and director of New England Center of Excellence in Vector-Borne Diseasesand Patrick Roden-Reynolds, public health biologist and head of the Martha’s Vineyard Tick Program. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
