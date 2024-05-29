© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Technology themed books

By Mindy Todd
Published May 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM EDT
Book cover art / James Bridle Ways of Being
Book cover art / James Bridle Ways of Being

We delve into books with themes of Artifical Intelligence, future predictions and the human side of technology.
Guests are: Sturgis librarian Gabrielle Faria Kalkanus and Rae Titcomb of Titcomb's book shop. Mindy Todd hosts.
Book list:
Listener picks:
Amusing Ourselves to Death -by Neil Postman
Gabrielle's picks:
Burn Book- by Kara Swisher
The Anxious Generation- by Jonathan Haidt
The Phone Book: Stay Safe, Be Smart, and Make the World Better with the Powerful Device in Your Hand- by Jessica Speer, Illustrated by Lesley Imgart
Social Media Playbook- By Krista Board and Tracy Foster
Creating a Tech-Healthy Family: 10 Must-Have Conversations to Help You Worry Less and Connect More with Your Kids -by Andrea Davis
The Ministry of Time -by Kaliane Bradley
AI Needs You: How we Can Change AI’s Future and Save Our Own -By Verity Harding
The Future - By Naomi Alderman
Going Zero -By Anthony McCarten
On A Magical Do-Nothing Day- by Beatrice Alemagna

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd