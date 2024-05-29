Technology themed books

We delve into books with themes of Artifical Intelligence, future predictions and the human side of technology.

Guests are: Sturgis librarian Gabrielle Faria Kalkanus and Rae Titcomb of Titcomb's book shop. Mindy Todd hosts.

Book list:

Listener picks:

Amusing Ourselves to Death -by Neil Postman

Gabrielle's picks:

Burn Book- by Kara Swisher

The Anxious Generation- by Jonathan Haidt

The Phone Book: Stay Safe, Be Smart, and Make the World Better with the Powerful Device in Your Hand- by Jessica Speer, Illustrated by Lesley Imgart

Social Media Playbook- By Krista Board and Tracy Foster

Creating a Tech-Healthy Family: 10 Must-Have Conversations to Help You Worry Less and Connect More with Your Kids -by Andrea Davis

The Ministry of Time -by Kaliane Bradley

AI Needs You: How we Can Change AI’s Future and Save Our Own -By Verity Harding

The Future - By Naomi Alderman

Going Zero -By Anthony McCarten

On A Magical Do-Nothing Day- by Beatrice Alemagna