Technology themed books
We delve into books with themes of Artifical Intelligence, future predictions and the human side of technology.
Guests are: Sturgis librarian Gabrielle Faria Kalkanus and Rae Titcomb of Titcomb's book shop. Mindy Todd hosts.
Book list:
Listener picks:
Amusing Ourselves to Death -by Neil Postman
Gabrielle's picks:
Burn Book- by Kara Swisher
The Anxious Generation- by Jonathan Haidt
The Phone Book: Stay Safe, Be Smart, and Make the World Better with the Powerful Device in Your Hand- by Jessica Speer, Illustrated by Lesley Imgart
Social Media Playbook- By Krista Board and Tracy Foster
Creating a Tech-Healthy Family: 10 Must-Have Conversations to Help You Worry Less and Connect More with Your Kids -by Andrea Davis
The Ministry of Time -by Kaliane Bradley
AI Needs You: How we Can Change AI’s Future and Save Our Own -By Verity Harding
The Future - By Naomi Alderman
Going Zero -By Anthony McCarten
On A Magical Do-Nothing Day- by Beatrice Alemagna