The Point

News Roundup: Shark season begins; machine gun range funding takes a hit

By Steve Junker
Published May 24, 2024 at 10:42 AM EDT
Glowing sunset over Woods Hole harbor
S Junker
Glowing sunset over Woods Hole harbor

This week: Beach season is back, and that means white shark awareness is ramping up on the Outer Cape. Also, funding for the Massachusetts Army National Guard's proposed machine gun range may have gotten harder to come by. And we tell you about glauconite and suction buckets... and what they could mean for offshore wind.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Sam Pollak of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
