News Roundup: Marking 5 years since Pilgrim Nuclear shut down; New Bedford dockfronts jeopardy

Today marks five years since the Pilgrim nuclear plant shut down; it may not be producing power now, but it’s still producing controversy. Also, a test area has been approved for floating offshore wind turbines. And two commercial fishing docks in New Bedford have now collapsed. And, they’re a 450 million year old species — and they’re spawning on our shores.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Daniel Greenman of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Patrick Flanary with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Will Sennott of the New Bedford Light.

