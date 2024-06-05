© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

The Arts on the Cape, Islands and South Coast

By Mindy Todd
Published June 5, 2024 at 12:29 PM EDT
fawc.org

The arts are alive on the Cape, Islands and South Coast. There isn't enough air time to cover all the wonderful programming being offered, so on The Point we’re opening the phone lines to theatre companies and arts and culture organizations, to share what’s on tap for the upcoming season. And we hear listener’s favorite ways to engage with the local art scene.
Our guests are: Julie Wake, Executive Director at the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod and David Kuehn, Executive Director at Cotuit Center for the Arts, plus many others calling in during the hour. Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd