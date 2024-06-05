The Arts on the Cape, Islands and South Coast

The arts are alive on the Cape, Islands and South Coast. There isn't enough air time to cover all the wonderful programming being offered, so on The Point we’re opening the phone lines to theatre companies and arts and culture organizations, to share what’s on tap for the upcoming season. And we hear listener’s favorite ways to engage with the local art scene.

Our guests are: Julie Wake, Executive Director at the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod and David Kuehn, Executive Director at Cotuit Center for the Arts, plus many others calling in during the hour. Mindy Todd hosts.

