2 beloved music festivals

Our region offers ample opportunity to take in live music. On The Point, we discuss two music festivals with a loyal and enthusiastic following- first, the Meeting House Chamber Music Festival celebrating their 50th anniversary season. Joining us is cellist, chamber music artist and educator Amit Peled, and violinist Joyce Hammann.

The Cape Cod Women’s music Festival is now in its 10th year. This festival brings local and national female musicians from various genres to showcase their music and share their stories. All proceeds benefit the non profit Cape Wellness Collaborative, which supports people in our community living with cancer. Joining us is Sarah Swain, the founder of both Cape Wellness Collaborative and the Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival, Courtney Wittenstein from the Festival, and Provincetown musician and singer songwriter Zoe Lewis.