News Roundup: Radiation exposure at Pilgrim; Vineyard Haven waterfront eyed for makeover

This week: A radiation exposure incident at Pilgrim Nuclear Power station comes to light. Senator Markey comes to the Cape to find out the latest on replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges. And the Vineyard Haven waterfront could be getting an ambitious makeover.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Daniel Greenman of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Patrick Flanary with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Will Sennott of the New Bedford Light.