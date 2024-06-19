© 2024
The Point

Dreams and visions of those who are dying

By Mindy Todd
Published June 19, 2024 at 12:41 PM EDT

Research conducted with hospice patients find that intense visions and dreams often give comfort to people at the end of life. On The Point, we look beyond the physical realities of dying at this unseen process that is remarkably life affirming.
Guests: Psychiatrist Dr. Marc Whaley, Social Worker Jenny Putnam, and Dr. Christopher Kerr, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Executive Officer for Hospice & Palliative Care, Buffalo and author of Death Is But a Dream: Finding Hope and Meaning at Life’s End. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
