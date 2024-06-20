Youths finding inspiration in science and reading

Science and scientists often get a bad rap. Many view science as useless or boring and scientists as awkward nerds. But science can be exhilarating, fun and satisfying. On The Point, Chris Reddy, a scientist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, and Mullen Hall Elementary School Librarian Elizabeth Do join us to discuss a new book A Kids Book About Being a Scientist and how we keep kids asking, and answering those “why” questions.

And we discuss strategies, activities and books to keep kids and teens reading this summer with Mary Cronin, K-2 Literacy coach at ME Small Elementary in Yarmouth.