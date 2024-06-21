News Roundup: Warren nixes gun range funding extension; 911 goes down

This week: The proposed machine gun range for Joint Base Cape Cod takes a hit, as Senator Elizabeth Warren says no to extending its funding. Offshore wind is coming off the Outer Cape, likely with floating turbines. And the state’s 911 system goes down for part of an afternoon.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and CAI's Gilda Geist.

