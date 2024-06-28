News Roundup: Housing bond bill giveth and taketh away; rare sea turtles get another chance

This week: What does it mean for local towns to be designated by the state as “seasonal communities”? And what happened to that high-value real estate transfer tax so many communities voted for? We’ve got answers. And: on a Dennis beach, some lucky rehabilitated sea turtles head back to the water.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Noah Glasgow of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Sam Pollak of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Patrick Flanary with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and CAI's Gilda Geist.

