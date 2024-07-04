The Point brings you this broadcast of 2024 By Degrees Climate Summit- Hour Two: Rising Tide of Solutions Based Climate Reporting, a production of NHPR

In this hour, climate reporters from around the region and NPR discuss the role solutions-based journalism can play in affecting community action and accountability. Members of our audience asked: ‘Have we abandoned discussion of ways to reverse climate change? Can journalism reignite that discussion?’ And ‘how do local journalists cope when climate coverage news can feel so daunting, and directly affects communities they live and work in?’

This first panel was moderated by NHPR’s Rick Ganley, and featured: Neela Banerjee, NPR Chief Climate Desk Editor, Abagael Giles, Climate Reporter for Vermont Public, Mara Hoplamazian, Climate Reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio, and Paula Moura, Independent audio reporter; formerly of WBUR, Boston.

