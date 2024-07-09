Degrees of freedom

On this episode of The Pulse, a look at freedom from different perspectives. A neuroscientist talks about how we evolved to have free will — even though it can sometimes feel like our brains are just following a bunch of preset options. We hear from a social psychologist who says that being human means we need other people and living in groups always comes with limitations. And we meet a man who relied on a single word to unlock more freedom in his life. The Pulse is produced by WHYY.

