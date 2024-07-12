© 2024
The Point

News Roundup: DA charges 12 in human trafficking; Codfather turns to real estate

By Steve Junker
Published July 12, 2024 at 4:39 PM EDT
S Junker
July has brought its share of foggy days and evenings. A Steamship Authority ferry makes its way through the fog in Woods Hole harbor.

This week: The Cape and Islands DA is pushing a campaign to fight human trafficking. Kamala Harris is coming to Provincetown for a fundraiser, with a lot of eyes on her and questions about President Biden. And New Bedford's Codfather, Carlos Rafael, is now in the real estate business.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Will Sennott of the New Bedford Light.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker