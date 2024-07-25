Elder abuse prevention

Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands receives over 200 reports of suspected elder abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation in Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Counties EACH MONTH. Some research suggests that reported cases are only the tip of the iceberg. OnThe Point, we discuss different types of elder abuse, who is at risk, how to recognize signs, and what to do if we suspect abuse is happening.

With us-

Ed Murphy, protective services director at Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands,

Cathy Ode, director of the Long term care Ombudsman program at Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands

Annie Catalano, Victim Services Specialist/Advocate with the Yarmouth Police Department

