© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Loneliness

By Mindy Todd
Published July 30, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
J. Junker

In a world with 8.1 billion people, and technology that can connect most of them, why are so many feeling lonely? On The Point, we discuss why people have trouble making connections with others, and ways to find companionship. We also talk about why human connection is essential for our emotional and physical well being.
With us: Dr. Michael Bihari, retired pediatrician and healthcare consultant, former Neighborhood Falmouth board president, and the Aging in Place columnist for the Enterprise Newspapers. Reverend Nell Fields of the Waquoit Congregational Church.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd