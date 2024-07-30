Loneliness

In a world with 8.1 billion people, and technology that can connect most of them, why are so many feeling lonely? On The Point, we discuss why people have trouble making connections with others, and ways to find companionship. We also talk about why human connection is essential for our emotional and physical well being.

With us: Dr. Michael Bihari, retired pediatrician and healthcare consultant, former Neighborhood Falmouth board president, and the Aging in Place columnist for the Enterprise Newspapers. Reverend Nell Fields of the Waquoit Congregational Church.