On The Point: our monthly book show discusses books on nature. From the woods and gardens, to the beach and the oceans, to the creatures that inhabit the natural world. Guests are Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis from Sturgis Library in Barnstable, and Rae Titcomb from Ticomb's Bookshop in Sandwich. Dan Tritle hosts.

Books discussed on the program:

Rae’s picks:

· Old Mother West Wind by Thornton W. Burgess

· A Window into the Ocean Twilight Zone by Michelle Cusolito (ages 8-12)

· The Light Eaters by Zoe Schlanger

· Songs of the Birds: A Guide to North American Bird Calls and Songs by Isabel Otter (ages 3-7)

· The New England Gardener’s Year: A Month-by-Month Guide for Northeastern States by Reeser Manley and Marjorie Peronto

· Sharks Don’t Sink: Adventures of a Rogue Shark Scientist by Jasmin Graham

· Of Time and Turtles by Sy Montgomery

· Millie Fleur’s Poison Garden by Christy Mandin

Gabrielle’s picks:

· The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year

by Margaret Renkl

· Silent Spring

by Rachel Carson

· The Sense of Wonder: A Celebration of Nature for Parents and Children

by Rachel Carson

· The Book of Eels: Our Enduring Fascination with the Most Mysterious Creature in the Natural World

by Patrik Svensson

· The Vaster Wilds

by Lauren Groff

· The Wheel of the Year

by Fiona Cook and Jessica Rou

· The God of the Woods

by Liz Moore

Dan’s picks:

· The Outermost House by Henry Beston

· Henry David Thoreau’s Cape Cod

· Any book by Wellfleet writer Robert Finch

· The Age of Missing Information by Bill McKibben

Listener pick:

· Tree Medicine, Tree Magic

by Ellen Evert Hopman

