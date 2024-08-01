Transcending our differences as a nation

The story we hear every day is that as a nation we are divided. Red States, Blue States. Liberal, conservative, democrat, republican, Trump, Harris. As the stakes appear to get higher, fear abounds and each side digs in. Not only is it exhausting, the focus on division is preventing us from solving our most urgent problems- issues that transcend our differences. On The Point, we talk with Diana McLain Smith. She’s spent her 35 year career helping organizations transform conflict into a constructive force for change. She’s written a new book Remaking the Space Between Us: How Citizens Can Work Together to Build a Better Future for All