© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Transcending our differences as a nation

By Mindy Todd
Published August 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
remakingthespace.org

The story we hear every day is that as a nation we are divided. Red States, Blue States. Liberal, conservative, democrat, republican, Trump, Harris. As the stakes appear to get higher, fear abounds and each side digs in. Not only is it exhausting, the focus on division is preventing us from solving our most urgent problems- issues that transcend our differences. On The Point, we talk with Diana McLain Smith. She’s spent her 35 year career helping organizations transform conflict into a constructive force for change. She’s written a new book Remaking the Space Between Us: How Citizens Can Work Together to Build a Better Future for All

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd