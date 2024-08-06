Sugar less

As much as we might think it’s just a craving, sugar is an addiction. The problem isn’t just dessert, but the fact that sugar is everywhere! It’s unsurprising that many people struggle to eliminate it from their diets. On The Point, we talk with Dr. Nicole Avena, one of the first to study sugar addiction in the laboratory. She’s authored more than 100 scholarly journal articles on the topic, and her findings have informed our overall understanding of nutrition and health. In her new book – Sugarless - Dr. Avena provides a compelling narrative about how processed foods with refined sugar can wreak havoc on one’s health, and she offers a practical plan that doesn't require going cold turkey.

