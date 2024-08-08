Three years into Covid: what happens now?

On The Point, an interview with virologist Dr. Paul Offit about his new bookTell Me When It’s Over: An Experts Guide to Deciphering Covid Myths and Navigating Our Post Pandemic World. The author looks at where we were, where we are and where we’re heading in the now permanent fight against Covid-19. Dr. Offit is a member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee and a former member of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices to the CDC. Mindy Todd hosts.

