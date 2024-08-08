Societies are constantly undergoing change: think back to American life just fifty years ago and the countless differences in how we work, travel, form relationships, and even how we procreate. Some changes are gradual and others, like 9-11 and a global pandemic, happen faster. Change can be difficult, especially when the changes are unprecedented and the path forward is uncertain. On The Point, we talk about a relatively recent societal change: the increased time it takes to reach the traditional markers of adulthood, and how these changes are impacting relationships between parents and their young adult children. Our guest is Dr. Anthony Rostain, Chair and Chief of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, and Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics, at Cooper University Medical School. He’s co author, along with B. Janet Hibbs, of the book You’re Not Done Yet, Parenting Young Adults in an Age of Uncertainty. Mindy Todd hosts.