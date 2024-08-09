News Roundup: 'Seasonal Communities' designation may bring housing support; blade failure points to bigger debris issue

This week: The state has designated Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, and much of Cape Cod as seasonal communities — we'll tell you what that means. Two scientific experts weigh in on the turbine blade debris from Vineyard Wind. And New Bedford is taking steps to be ready for the next hurricane.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; William von Herff of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and CAI's Gilda Geist.

