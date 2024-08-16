News Roundup: Gov. Healey slams Holtec water discharge appeal; turbine blade update

This week: The Pilgrim Nuclear plant owner will appeal a decision blocking it from discharging about a million gallons of radioactive water. Governor Healey comes to Cape Cod to taste ice cream and answer policy questions. And Vineyard Wind is trying to dismantle its broken blade.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Dan Tritle speaking with statehouse correspondent Katie Lannan; and CAI's Gilda Geist.

