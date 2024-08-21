Understanding and treating obsessive compulsive disorder

On The Point, our panel of mental health providers discuss obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). We discuss what OCD is, and how it is treated. OCD usually begins in childhood or adolescence and can persist throughout life if it is not treated. The good news is that treatment can be very effective.

With us: Psychiatrist Marc Whaley, Social Worker Jenny Putnam, Denise Egan Stack, founding staff member of the McLean Hospital OCD Institute, International OCD Foundation Board of Directors, and the Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board. Mindy Todd hosts.