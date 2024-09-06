News Roundup: Offshore wind bids to be chosen; primary day results

This week: Clean energy advocates are poised to celebrate an announcement on a new 3-state partnership for offshore wind. Also, the state’s primary elections this week have set the field for November — unless you’re a candidate waiting on a recount. And one Outer Cape lifeguard has climbed the tall white chair for four decades; you can believe he’s got a unique outlook.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; Denise Coffey of the Cape Cod Times; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Gilda Geist speaking with statehouse correspondent Katie Lannan; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

