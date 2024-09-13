News Roundup: Big wind contracts and an election recount

This week: The biggest contracts ever for offshore wind power in New England have been announced — and they should bring jobs locally. A recount is underway in the Republican primary for a state senate seat. And an unusual gathering of scientific experts will study the Arm National Guard's proposed machine gun range for Joint Base Cape Cod.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and statehouse correspondent Katie Lannan speaking with CAI's Gilda Geist.

