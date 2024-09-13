© 2024
The Point

News Roundup: Big wind contracts and an election recount

By Steve Junker
Published September 13, 2024 at 11:08 AM EDT
A dinghy awaits along Eel Pond in Woods Hole
A dinghy awaits along Eel Pond in Woods Hole

This week: The biggest contracts ever for offshore wind power in New England have been announced — and they should bring jobs locally. A recount is underway in the Republican primary for a state senate seat. And an unusual gathering of scientific experts will study the Arm National Guard's proposed machine gun range for Joint Base Cape Cod.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and statehouse correspondent Katie Lannan speaking with CAI's Gilda Geist.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
